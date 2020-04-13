The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Weldon man on suspicion of several drug charges April 9 in the 15000 block of Kelso Avenue.
Lewis Kallas, 51, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility, according to KCSO.
While conducting a probation search at Kallas’ residence, KCSO deputies discovered 329 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with a value of about $2,900; 43.9 grams of suspected heroin, with a value of about $1,800; 21.9 grams of mushrooms; scales and other narcotic paraphernalia, along with $739 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.