The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wasco man Sunday evening following a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of 8th Place.
Espiridon Beltran, 40, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, violation of a restraining order, and prohibited person in possession of ammunition, according to KCSO.
At about 9:30 p.m. KCSO reported to the scene and learned Beltran had possibly fired several shots from a firearm while in front of a home, KCSO said. Beltran was a restrained person in a criminal protective order, protecting the victim who lived in a nearby residence, KCSO said.
Deputies eventually located Beltran and arrested him without incident. He was in possession of a loaded firearm which was determined to be stolen, KCSO said.
