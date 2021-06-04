KCSO arrests Wasco man during traffic stop for allegedly having a firearm while being a felon

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Wasco man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun and other charges.
According to a news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop of Bernardo Montanez, 34, at 1:40 p.m., Thursday. During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a firearm and ammunition.
The release says Montanez was on active probation.
Montanez was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several felony firearm possession charges, felony possession of ammunition charges and a misdemeanor driving without a license charge.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.