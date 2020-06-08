The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men suspected of attempted kidnapping and multiple misdemeanor charges Sunday in Maricopa.
Moses Abeytia, 20, and Felciano Ramirez, 21, of Santa Maria were located in Maricopa and arrested. Abeytia refused to give his name to deputies and Ramirez provided a false name, KCSO said in a news release.
Both were booked into the Kern County Jail and remain in custody.
On Monday, KCSO’s communication center received notification that Abeytia had an active Ramey warrant for his arrest from Santa Maria police for attempted murder. Deputies were notified by dispatch and then contacted detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department. Deputies provided detectives with Ramirez’s information and he was identified as a person of interest in the attempted murder, KCSO said.
On Sunday, KCSO deputies were dispatched to a weapons violation in Maricopa where it was determined that two Hispanic men attempted to kidnap a truck driver at knifepoint. The men demanded the driver transport them to Bakersfield. The driver got into her truck and drove off without injury and later contacted KCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.