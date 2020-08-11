The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on suspicion of numerous drug and weapons charges following a possible road rage incident Monday morning near Highway 178 and Borel Road.
Jacob Smith, 21, and Brycen Broome, 25, of Lake Isabella were arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility, KCSO said in a news release. Smith was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, conspiracy and exhibiting a firearm at an occupant of a vehicle.
Broome was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, conspiracy and exhibiting a firearm at an occupant of a vehicle.
At about 12:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle chasing another car during a possible road rage incident. The occupants of the pursuing vehicle were reported to be brandishing a firearm, KCSO said.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and detained Smith and Broome. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm, cocaine, hydrocodone and Xanax pills, according to KCSO.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
