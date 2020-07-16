The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft cargo and possession of a stolen vehicle in rural Kern County.
Arman Karapetyan, 32, from Van Nuys, and Manuk Aghajanyan, 30, from Glendale, were arrested and booked into jail, according to a KCSO news release.
Rural Crime Investigation Unit detectives, along with deputies, responded to a local pistachio and almond distribution center regarding subjects attempting to fraudulently pick up a shipment of pistachios valued at approximately $200,000. The subjects fled in a semi-truck and trailer, according KCSO. Deputies located them on I-5 leaving the area.
Detectives determined the trailer was stolen and that Karapetyan and Aghajanyan attempted to falsify their identity and employer to procure the shipment of pistachios, KCSO said.
