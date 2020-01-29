The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on Tuesday in Wasco after serving a narcotics search warrant in the 1100 block of D Street.
Deputies served a narcotics search warrant which was a culmination of a week-long narcotics related investigation, according to KCSO. The investigation led to the seizure of 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 340 grams of marijuana, a loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun and indication of narcotics sales, including scales and packaging.
Justino Luis Hernandez, 55, was arrested on multiple felony drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old, Vivianna Rodríguez was arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant. Both Hernandez and Rodriguez were booked into the Kern County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.