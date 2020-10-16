The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects possibly connected in the death of an individual found in Lamont on Friday morning.
According to a KCSO news release, 47-year-old Jose Maldonado and 37-year-old Antonio Barraza were taken into custody during an investigation following the discovery of human remains located at a residence in the 10000 block of Elmco Avenue. Both suspects have been booked into the Kern County Jail, KCSO said.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, KCSO said. Anyone with information is asked to call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.