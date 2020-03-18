On Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three in Wasco on suspicion of felony charges in the 2500 Block of Yellowstone Court.
Jorge Aguilar, 19, Damien Torres, 20, and Oscar Zuniga, 19, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime, participating in a criminal street gang, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed weapon while in a criminal street gang, according to a KCSO release.
Around 8:20 p.m., KCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV and the deputies learned two of the three occupants of the vehicle were on active probation, KCSO said in a release. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle based on the terms of probation.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded handgun, which was reported stolen to the Arvin Police Department, 12.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana, nine shaved vehicle keys used to steal vehicles, narcotics paraphernalia, a portable police scanner and $167 in cash, according to KCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.