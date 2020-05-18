The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people early Monday morning following a suspected carjacking in the 100 block of E. Roberts Lane.
Johnny Villalovos, 18, Brian Smith, 22, and Chrystal Cullen, 23, were booked on suspicion of carjacking, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand theft during a state of emergency, according to KCSO. Villalovos was also booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and Smith was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a possible carjacking in which a 66-year-old man said he was asleep inside his vehicle when approached by several subjects wearing bandanas and brandishing a handgun, KCSO said in a news release. They took his vehicle and fled.
At about 2:15 a.m., deputies located the three suspects at Lincoln Avenue and Oildale Drive. They were detained and items from the victim’s vehicle, along with bandanas and an airsoft revolver, were recovered, KCSO said.
A Honda driven by the suspects was also determined to be stolen. The victim’s vehicle is still outstanding. It is a red 2002 Dodge Neon with California license 4YXE008, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.