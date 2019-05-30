The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a student on suspicion of threatening a shooting at Buttonwillow School.
The department said on Wednesday at around 11:08 a.m., deputies were sent to the school, located on Highway 58, after the department learned that a student had threatened on social media to a shooting at the school.
Deputies went to the suspect’s house and booked him into Juvenile Hall for making criminal threats. No weapons were found at the residence, the department said.
