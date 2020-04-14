The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a sheriff’s aide at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility following an investigation concerning suspected contraband. Additionally, 13 inmates face charges.
Sheriff’s Aide Erik Belmontes was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with an inmate, bringing a controlled drug into a jail, bringing a cellphone into a jail, possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of sales, conspiracy to commit a felony crime and participation in a criminal street gang, according to KCSO.
Belmontes was booked into the KCSO’s Central Receiving Facility with a bail of $110,000 and was placed on administrative leave, pending disciplinary proceedings, KCSO reported.
Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility inmates Gary Pierson, 39, and Deshaun Nicholson, 30, are suspected to be co-conspirators and face the same charges, according to KCSO. Both inmates were also found to be participants in a criminal street gang, KCSO said in a news release.
Eleven other inmates were arrested or charged with additional crimes committed in custody relating to suspicion of possession of cell phones, illegal drugs and jail-made weapons inside of a jail facility, according to KCSO.
The investigation began March 9 after detention deputies found illegal contraband. Narcotics Units found additional contraband.
The investigation is ongoing, according to KCSO. Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
