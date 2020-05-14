The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of multiple felony charges following a motorcycle pursuit Wednesday evening.
According to a KCSO news release, while patrolling an area around Airport Drive and Roberts Lane, a deputy saw 33-year-old Phillip Perry riding a motorcycle through traffic without a helmet on. Perry refused the deputy's orders to stop, KCSO said.
With an Air Unit in pursuit, Perry began driving the wrong direction down Fruitvale Avenue, KCSO said. He eventually fled on foot in the area of Coffee Road and Riverlakes Drive.
The Air Unit then directed ground units to the location and Perry was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, felony possession of pepper spray, theft during a state of emergency, and two no-bail warrants for possession of stolen property and violation of probation, according to KCSO. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.