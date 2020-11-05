The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of domestic violence following a pursuit early Wednesday morning with the California Highway Patrol throughout south Bakersfield.
Ezequiel Lopez was arrested at about 12:24 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of battery on a person, resisting arrest, evading an officer, driving under the influence and willful cruelty to a child.
On Tuesday night, at about 11:24 p.m., KCSO received a domestic violence call about a man in the 9900 block of Aim Avenue. KCSO’s air unit responded and found Lopez fleeing at 11:38 p.m. CHP attempted to stop Lopez and he led the highway patrol on a pursuit, according to KCSO.
Lopez’s vehicle was spike-stripped by CHP; however, he continued to flee, KCSO said. He then drove back to the 9900 block of Aim Avenue and was arrested.