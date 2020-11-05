The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing $6,000 worth of pomegranates on Monday in rural Kern County in the area of 25th Avenue and Twisselman Road.
Ermelindo Garcia, 55, from Kettleman City, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of fruit and possession of a controlled substance, according to KCSO.
Detectives from KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit found a truck parked on the side of the road with a tarp covering the bed of the truck. After removing the tarp, detectives saw its bed was full of pomegranates, according to KCSO.
Deputies said Garcia stole the pomegranates from a nearby farm.
During the last month, KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit and the north area substation have made three additional arrests related to theft of pomegranates from farms, according to KCSO.