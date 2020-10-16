The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday morning following an investigation into a Sept. 26 shooting in Wasco.
Alejandro Jauregui, 22, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for an active felony Ramey arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder.
On Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 1000 block of 16th Street in Wasco. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was alert and conscious at the scene, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment and was listed in critical but stable condition, KCSO said in a news release.
During the investigation, KCSO deputies determined Jauregui was the shooting suspect. On Friday at about 9 a.m. he was arrested in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.