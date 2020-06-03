The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Carlos Ortega on Friday, who was wanted in connection with the May 27 murder of Javier Ibarra-Ibarra in Wasco.
At about 8:30 p.m., Ortega was located in the area of Highway 99 and Woollomes Avenue in Delano, along with his vehicle, according to KCSO. Ortega was booked into the Kern County Jail.
On May 27, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of F Street in Wasco for a report of a possible homicide. When they arrived, they located Javier Ibarra-Ibarra suffering from multiple stab wounds
