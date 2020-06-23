The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday suspected of child abuse and torture in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue.
William Davis, 32, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail awaiting court proceedings for alleged charges of child endangerment, false imprisonment and torture.
On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. KCSO deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of a 7-year-old who was possibly being abused. Neighbors said they saw the child hopping while bound until he fell. They immediately notified KCSO.
Deputies found the child bound at his ankles and wrists with zip ties, according to KCSO. They freed the child and checked the residence for other victims. No adults were located inside.
Detectives from the Special Victims Unit were called to assist. It was discovered the child was consistently bound by his father and locked alone in the home while the father went to purchase marijuana or went to work for up to 10 hours at a time, KCSO said.
While at home, the father would repeatedly strike the child with an unknown type of cord, KCSO said.
It was determined that the child lived alone with his father at the residence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
