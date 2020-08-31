The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of having an illegal marijuana growing operation on Aug. 25 in the 28000 block of Mustang Avenue in Dustin Acres.
Javier Osornio-Gallegos, 28, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and various other traffic violations.
At about 8:53 a.m. deputies patrolling the area received information from a citizen regarding a possible illegal marijuana grow. While deputies were checking the location, a person of interest was found driving in the area and a traffic stop ensued, KCSO said.
It was determined the driver, Javier Osornio-Gallegos, owned the property and was taking care of numerous marijuana plants behind a six- to seven-foot-tall plywood fence, according to KCSO.
A search warrant was obtained and deputies located and seized more than 750 marijuana plants.
Dweeb comments in every story. Why not this one? I'll wait.
