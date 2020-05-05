The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday in Wasco on suspicion of identity theft in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.
Alejandro Ruiz, 30, was arrested when KCSO served a search warrant. Ruiz was arrested and booked into Kern County jail for his active warrants on suspicion of identity theft, grand theft and looting.
Ruiz was discovered with Brianda Uriarte, 27, who had two unrelated outstanding arrest warrants, according to KCSO. She was cited and released at the scene.
