The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday morning on suspicion of being involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Sterling Road.
Isaac Mize, 29, was arrested and booked at the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
At 3 a.m., KCSO was dispatched and located a man suffering non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, KCSO said.
At 8:15 a.m., deputies discovered that Mize was in an apartment in the 2500 block of Center Street. When they arrived, Mize barricaded himself inside, KCSO said. About an hour later, Mize crawled through a window and onto the roof of the apartment, according to KCSO. At that point, he complied with deputies and was taken into custody without incident.
