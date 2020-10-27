The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday after a suspected attempted kidnapping at the corner of Airport Drive and Norris Road in Oildale.
Quincy Dean, 34, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and vandalism and was booked into the Central Receiving Facility, deputies reported.
At 11:45 p.m., KCSO received a report of a vehicle accident at the corner of Airport Drive and Norris Road. The reporting party said a man was trying to take a child from one of the vehicles, according to KCSO. Deputies arrived and found two men on the ground, with one man holding the other down.
Deputies determined that Dean was driving his vehicle and following another vehicle in front of him. Dean crashed into the other vehicle at the intersection, causing the other vehicle to pull over. When they pulled over, Dean ran up to the other vehicle and grabbed a 5-year-old girl and tried to pull her out of the back seat, according to KCSO. The girl's father pulled Dean away and held him on the ground until deputies arrived.
Dean was unknown to the victim and her family. The family in the vehicle he struck were uninjured.