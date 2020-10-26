The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night in Ridgecrest on suspicion of multiple drug, firearm and explosives violations.
At 10:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of North Brown and Inyokern roads for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop the driver, Charles Holmes, was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia and arrested, KCSO said in a news release.
While searching the vehicle deputies found a loaded SKS style rifle, several high-capacity magazines, body armor and a hand grenade, according to KCSO. Holmes was discovered to be a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing the firearms, ammunition, body armor and hand grenade.
The KCSO Bomb Squad seized the hand grenade and disposed of the hand grenade. Holmes was taken to the Mojave Jail and booked in on multiple weapons violations, narcotics violations and other violations, according to KCSO.