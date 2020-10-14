The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Wasco on Monday evening while investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Broadway Street.
Anthony Rocha was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale along with additional law violations, KCSO said in a news release.
At about 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to the area after hearing gunfire. They conducted a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle, Rocha, was detained.
During a search of his vehicle, deputies located a loaded firearm and illegal narcotics, KCSO said.