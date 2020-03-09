The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Rosamond on suspicion of drug possession and multiple criminal charges on Sunday evening.
Marquis Davis, 40, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on multiple criminal charges, according to KCSO.
At about 9:20 p.m., a KCSO deputy was on patrol in the 5300 block of Rosamond Boulevard when he saw a vehicle with expired registration, according to KCSO. While searching Davis, who wasthe driver of the vehicle, the deputy located two packages of suspected methamphetamine and $1,040 in Davis' pockets, KCSO said in a release.
