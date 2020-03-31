The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday in Lake Isabella on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Darrin Tannehil, 23, was arrested after KCSO deputies went to the 2100 block of Young Avenue, according to KCSO.
At 8:45 p.m., KCSO deputies from the Kern Valley Substation responded to the Dollar General Store at 2326 Webb Ave. regarding an assault and found a victim who was suffering from stab wounds to his face and back, the department reported. The man was taken to the hospital by air ambulance and is expected to survive, according to KCSO. A woman suffered minor injuries, but declined medical aid.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
