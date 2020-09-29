The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sunday evening in Delano on suspicion of multiple firearm, marijuana and narcotics offenses.
Edwardo Bautista, 29, was arrested on suspicion of several charges including trespassing, negligent discharge of a firearm, weapons violations and possession of marijuana and narcotics for the purpose of sales, according to KCSO. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
Deputies were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of Poso Creek and Beech Avenue regarding multiple subjects on all-terrain vehicles trespassing on private property. Upon arrival, deputies heard multiple gun shots in the area and found Bautista firing an AK-47 style rifle near several individuals.
Deputies searched Bautista and his vehicle and located five firearms, about 4.5 pounds of marijuana, currency, ammunition and assorted narcotic pills, KCSO said.
(3) comments
Awh, there they are. I though the three cylinder shaped things on the paper bags were lighters.
I don't see the Narcotics Pills, but I see two cell phones. Is it illegal to own two cell phones? I know people who have two. One personal and one for work.
I know one thing for sure, we sure won't miss your asinine comments when the commenting feature is turned off...
