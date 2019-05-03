The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in connection to a double homicide from 2018.
The department said 29-year-old Edward Diaz was arrested on Thursday in the 2000 block of Belle Terrace on suspicion of participating in the murder of Samuel Atkinson and Vincent Valdez on June 13. Their bodies were found in a vineyard near Arvin.
Another man believed to have been involved in the deaths, 45-year-old Louie Perez, has already been arrested. Perez is also in custody in connection with three other murder cases.
