The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of vehicle theft and various other suspected felony charges following a Feb. 23 pursuit. Gabriel Gomez, of Lost Hills, was arrested on suspicion of a separate grand theft auto case in Kings County, according to the sheriff’s office.
KCSO took custody of Gomez and booked him into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, evading, and evading causing injury.
On Feb. 23 at about 6 p.m. a KCSO deputy located a stolen car being driven in the area of Filburn Street and D Street in Wasco. A pursuit ended in the area of Peters Street after the deputy lost control of his vehicle, colliding with a nearby wall, KCSO said in a news release. The suspect continued to flee in the stolen car.
The deputy was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. Shortly after the traffic collision, deputies located the stolen car abandoned in the 2600 block of Via Santorini Court.
