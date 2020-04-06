The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested a man Monday after the suspect allegedly struck a deputy’s vehicle in a pursuit through east Bakersfield, according to KCSO.
Jose Ruiz, 28, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, vehicle theft, evading and resisting arrest.
At 2:40 p.m. KCSO was called regarding a subject tracking his stolen vehicle in 6100 block of Niles Street in Bakersfield. Deputies located the vehicle, which was occupied by two men and one woman. One man in the vehicle tried to flee on foot and was caught by deputies and the woman has yet to be located, according to KCSO.
The driver of the vehicle fled and attempted to strike two deputy’s patrol vehicles before striking a third, KCSO said in a news release. The suspect led deputies on a five-minute pursuit before crashing into an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the 2600 block of Mcnutt Street. The suspect then ran into a stranger’s home and backyard and began jumping fences into other residents’ yards, according to KCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.