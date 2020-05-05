The Kern County Sheriff’s office arrested a Lamont man Monday evening following a homicide investigation into a shooting in the 8300 block of Fuller Drive.
Jonathan Villapando was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to KCSO. Villapando will be booked into Kern County Jail pending court proceedings.
At about 2:15 p.m., KCSO received a call regarding a victim of a shooting and deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. While medical aid was provided, the person died, according to KCSO.
Shortly after 6 p.m., deputies located Villapando in a nearby orchard and took him into custody.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the coroner.
This incident is not related to the April 26 homicide that occurred in the 8100 block of Fuller Drive, deputies reported.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.