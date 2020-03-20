The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers on Thursday night on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy at Pioneer Elementary School, located at 4404 Pioneer Drive.
The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl, and 16-year-old boy, according to KCSO. The suspects were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall.
At 11:24 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to the school in response to a silent burglary alarm, according to a KCSO news release. When deputies arrived, they found an open window leading to the school’s computer room where the subjects were located.
