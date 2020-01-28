The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in Delano after recovering around $80,000 in stolen property from 10 businesses in northern Kern County.
Rena Rivera, 30; Sylvia Esquivel, 38; Leonides Rivera, 29; and Fernando Rangel, 45; were arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges related to the stolen property, a sheriff's news release said.
On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of a burglary at a business in the 28000 block of West Garces Highway in Delano. The business reported an equipment loss of around $33,000.
On Jan. 16, deputies, along with the KCSO Rural Crimes Investigations Unit, searched a residence in the 26000 block of Pond Road and a residence in the 300 block of Albany Street, KCSO reported. Deputies located the $33,000 in reported stolen property and around $32,000 in additional stolen property.
On Jan. 23, deputies identified a storage unit associated with the suspects. A search of the storage unit found it contained additional stolen property worth around $15,000, the sheriff's office said.
