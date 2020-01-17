The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals after executing search warrants on six marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond on Wednesday and Friday.
Sebastian Navarro, 20, Adam Eyre, 41, Richard Ariel, 32, and Karina Lua, 27, were arrested on suspicion of maintaining a place for the purposes of sales, possession of marijuana for sales and illegal operation of a marijuana dispensary. All suspects were booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Jail pending court.
On Wednesday, investigators with the KCSO Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Kern County Probation Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, executed search warrants on the Vape and Bake, The Green Empire, and Mr. 5 Grams marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond.
On Friday, additional search warrants were executed on the Organic Healthcare Solutions, Lights Out Wellness, and Wicked Weed marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond.
KCSO deputies seized the following items: 153 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of $694,620.00; 3,973 grams of marijuana concentrates with an estimated street value of $191,960.00; 1,389 packages of edibles with an estimated street value of $27,780.00; and $39,998.00 in currency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.