The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in minor decoy operations in Lamont, Kernville, and Delano in February.
Christian Lau Bautista, 26, of Arvin; Leidy Orellana, 24, of Lamont; and Maria Borres, 26, of Delano, were cited on suspicion of furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor, KCSO said in a news release. A minor was also cited for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
These operations were conducted at Alcoholic Beverage Control licensed establishments. They were cited and released during the operations, according to KCSO.
“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that underage drinking is illegal and very dangerous. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working in partnership with the Alcoholic Beverage Control to combat the illegal selling and consumption by minors,” KCSO said in a release.
