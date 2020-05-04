The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Delano man on suspicion of domestic battery, child endangerment, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high capacity magazine on April 27.
Marco Herrejon, 23, was arrested following an investigation for a report of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Teresa Court, according to KCSO.
