Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Delano man on suspicion of evading a peace officer and possession of an assault weapon and a high capacity magazine.
On April 28 just before 11:15 p.m. deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying expired vehicle registration, according to a KCSO news release. The driver, 36-year-old Jorge Bailon, failed to yield for a time before stopping near the intersection of Pond Road and Highway 43, KCSO said.
During a vehicle search, deputies located a loaded short-barreled rifle and a high capacity magazine, the news release stated.
