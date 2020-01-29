The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of a Monday morning robbery in Wasco in the 2100 block of Highway 46.
Brandon King, 34, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of robbery and wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, according to KCSO. King was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Around 4:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a robbery. A victim reported a male subject wearing a ski-style mask entered the business and demanded money. The suspect left the store after taking an item, KCSO said in a release. A short time later, King was located and detained at another nearby business without resistance. A ski-style mask was located near where King was taken into custody.
KCSO encourages anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.