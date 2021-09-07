KCSO arrests 8 on suspicion of intentions to meet with children for lewd behavior

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of eight people on suspicion of intending to meet with a child to perform lewd acts.
The arrests occurred as part of an ongoing decoy operation in which a detective poses as a minor online. KCSO says individuals who contacted the detective were interested in the sexual exploitation of children.
Charges being sought in the arrests include contacting a minor with intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a child for lewd acts and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts.
According to KCSO, those arrested included Brandon Gallo Trevino, 19; Roberto Martinez, 45; James Louis Cazares, 39; Roberto Concepcion Bakani, 50; Cory Michael Sweeten, 30; Donald Tippit Fitzsimmons, 46; Nathan Allen Curtis, 50; and Travis Ray Powers, 45.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.