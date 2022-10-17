 Skip to main content
KCSO arrests 2 in Lamont shooting

Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile in connection with their investigation into a Lamont shooting Thursday that left a man wounded.

KCSO deputies arrived at the 10000 block of San Diego Street at 9:53 a.m. to respond to a shooting, and found a victim with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

