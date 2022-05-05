KCSO arrests 2 in fatal shooting investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two suspects in response to their investigation into a shooting that happened Wednesday.
Joseph Barker, 20, and Erica Gonzalez, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident, according to a KCSO news release. Both are being held without bail, according to the KCSO records available online, which also note a hearing scheduled for Friday.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found a woman in the 2500 block of River Boulevard who had “at least one gunshot wound to the upper body,” according to the release. She was taken to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Barker and Gonzalez were arrested around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Oregon Street, according to online records. Their booking charges were not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.