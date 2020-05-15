The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested 15 people Thursday at a suspected illegal internet casino being operated at a marijuana dispensary in the 2000 block of Niles Street.
KCSO deputies along with deputies from the KCSO Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at the location at 7 p.m. Deputies found illegal gaming machines along with a large amount of processed marijuana, 91.5 grams of concentrated cannabis, 71 packages of THC-infused edibles, 17.6 grams of methamphetamine, 30.9 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, according to a KCSO news release.
The case will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office related to the sale of marijuana, the illegal casino and possession for sales of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to KCSO.
