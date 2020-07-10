The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the passing of Deputy Martin Rodriguez from an unknown medical condition.
Rodriguez, 43, suffered the medical condition at home and was transported to a hospital in Tehachapi where he died Thursday, KCSO said in a news release.
Rodriguez was hired as a deputy sheriff on Jan. 17, 2009 and was most recently assigned to KCSO’s Transportation Unit. Services are pending.
