KCSO announces 29 arrests related to alleged illegal marijuana grows near Ridgecrest

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had arrested 29 people on suspicion of various charges related to operating illegal marijuana grows in the Ridgecrest and Inyokern area.
A KCSO news release said numerous complaints from county residents had led to an investigation that located 13,925 alleged marijuana plants and 874 pounds of alleged processed marijuana along with the confiscation of eight firearms.
KCSO said in the release complaints of violent crime and trash were directly linked to the illicit grows. The Sheriff's Office also alleged cultivators were stealing water from county farmers.
"Not only are these illegal operations dangerous, they’re especially harmful to the environment," noting that one chemical bottle apparently being used as a pesticide was labeled "veneno muerto," or "poison death." These chemicals can seep into the surrounding soil and waterways, potentially compromising drinking water, KCSO said in the release.
In addition to KCSO, the Kern County Probation Department, Bureau of Land Management, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Naval Criminal Investigations Service were involved in the operation.