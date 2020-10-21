The Kern County Sheriff’s Office assisted the county probation department with an arrest on Tuesday of a man suspected of a probation violation and multiple open suspected charges in the 10500 block of Enger Street.
Nicholas Grisso, 35, was located at the residence in possession of five false unemployment cards, two notebooks containing various names and social security numbers for people unrelated to Grisso, ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin and two illegal gaming machines, according to KCSO. He was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.