KCSO: 5 arrested; animals, drugs, weapons seized in Bakersfield

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas team and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested five people Thursday after executing a search warrant in Bakersfield.
Detectives recovered stolen mail, additional stolen property, burglary tools, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and several exotic animals from the 5700 block of Nomi Street in Bakersfield, according to a KCSO news release.
Kern County Animal Control took custody of the animals and is providing treatment for them.
Christopher Walsh, 31, Katelyn Wilkins, 23, Erica Corrales, 31, Garrett Collins, 27, and Brialani Bohannon, 25, were arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, child endangerment, felonious animal cruelty and numerous active arrest warrants, according to KCSO officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.