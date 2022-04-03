KCSO: 1 killed in shooting on Minner Avenue

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in Oildale, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 4:08 a.m. and found a man who had died from gunshot wounds outside a home in the 300 block of Minner Avenue.
Jarrit Perrette, 38, was questioned by deputies at the scene of the shooting and then arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the release.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.