A 1-year-old boy has died after falling into a pool on Thursday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 900 block of Vineland Road at around 5:10 p.m. after getting a call for medical aid for a boy who had fallen into a pool. When deputies arrived, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance were already on the scene performing CPR.
The child, later identified as Daniel Austin Gibson, was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. KCSO is still investigating the case.
