KCFD: Suspect in Palazzo Destefani fire expected to get 15 years in plea deal

Fire officials said the blaze was reported at 8339 Buena Vista Road in Bakersfield around 11:01 p.m. March 26, and the first firefighters arrived about eight minutes later, according to Capt. Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department.

 Courtesy of Kern County Fire Department

The Kern County Fire Department announced Friday that the man charged with setting a March 26 fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damage at a rural estate on Buena Vista Road is expected to get 15 years in prison as part of the terms of a plea deal he agreed to Wednesday. 

Marty Sias, who was arrested March 27 by KCFD fire investigators, pleaded no contest to three felony arson charges brought by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, according to KCFD news release.

