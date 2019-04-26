The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire near Meadows Field Airport on Friday.
The department said at around 12:09 p.m., firefighters were sent out to land off Highway 65 just north of Merle Haggard Drive after getting a report of a fire. The blaze was quickly put out and there was no danger to any structures. There were no injuries from the fire.
The department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
